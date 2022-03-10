WOW! Parth Samthaan achieves a major milestone; Twitter can't keep calm

MUMBAI: TV's handsome hunk Parth Samthaan was last seen in Star Plus and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. The actor played the lead role of Anurag Basu.

He won several accolades for his amazing performance in the show. Also, his on-screen pairing with Erica Fernandes became a huge hit.

Not just Parth, but the entire star cast of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 was lauded for their stellar performance in the popular drama series.

The actor also sported his heroic avatar in ALT Balaji's Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun post his stint in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2.

Ever since then, Parth has been away from the small screen. However, the actor has appeared in a number of music videos.

ALSO READ: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Parth Samthaan and Mohsin Khan should get back to doing shows apart from music videos

The actor is now gearing up for the much-awaited Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan Season 4 alongside Niti Taylor.

Well, before Parth once again treats us with his stellar performance in this show, the ardent fans of the actor are in a celebratory mode.

Parth has clocked 10 years in the industry and his fans can't keep calm.

The actor is trending on Twitter and fans are pouring heartwarming wishes for him.

Take a look:

I’m Proud to say our Hero have come so far but no PICTURE ABHI BHI BAKI HAI MERE DOST#ParthSamthaan



GLORIOUS DECADE OF PARTH pic.twitter.com/xAbq0aK67f — SANA (@SANAXX_K) October 2, 2022

10 years ago, he took a step into this world. A shy and introverted kid but had enough courage, determination and desire to follow his dreams. He came through alot of difficulties, sleepless nights to become who he is now .



GLORIOUS DECADE OF PARTH#ParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/TJGX6mGJzL — The_parths_shethy (@ShethyThe) October 2, 2022

After conquering itv Parth entered web with MHBRH..although the series couldn't gather a vast audience due to platform it surely appealed to people who happened to watch it..it was appreciated by fans and neutrals



GLORIOUS DECADE OF PARTH #ParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/f5s0feb9Pu — Aparajita Sharma (@Aparaji33034345) October 2, 2022

Does it ever drive you crazy just how fast the night changes



GLORIOUS DECADE OF PARTH#ParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/QmmNlELFGR — (@HameshaParth) October 2, 2022

Parth Samthaan has been in the industry for over a decade now. With a lot of hard work and dedication, he has made a name for himself. Hardworking ParthSamthaan is shining at the top in successful ITV actor list.



GLORIOUS DECADE OF PARTH#ParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/wJDgkPxcfK — Pree (@Preethi_70) October 2, 2022

Parth's 10-year stint in the industry has been very successful.

The actor has given several hits and emerged as the number one TV actor over the years.

Parth has definitely a long way to go.

Here's wishing Parth many congratulations for clocking 10 years in the industry.

The actor is now all set to be seen in a big-budget movie titled Ghudchadi which has some of the popular names of Bollywood.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: What! Is Parth Samthaan getting married? The actor responds