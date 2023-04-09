BEAUTIFUL! Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode have the naming ceremony for their newborn twins, share beautiful glimpse from the occasion

MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode have recently become parents.

The couple who were expecting twin babies were blessed with a baby girl and a baby boy on 25th July.

Gautam and Pankhuri are elated to welcome their bundle of joys and are busy with their parental duties.

The duo often shares beautiful glimpses of their babies, however, they haven't revealed the faces of their babies yet.

And now, Gautam and Pankhuri shared a small glimpse of the naming ceremony of their babies which took place on 3rd September.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Pankhuri Awasthy Rode to re-enter Maddam Sir

Take a look:

Well, we are waiting for the new parents to unveil their babies' faces and also their names.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Aww! Pankhuri Awasthi and Gautam Rode finally take their twin baby girl and boy home, pose for the paparazzi