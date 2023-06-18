Beautiful! Paras Arora and Sheehan Kapahi reveal fondest memories of Father's Day

Sheehan Kapahi and Paras Arora has some great memories on the occasion of Father's Day
Sheehan Kapahi

MUMBAI: Our television stars never leave a chance to celebrate any occasion and also share the fondest memories of the times they spent with their loved ones.

Today being Father's day, popular TV actor Paras Arora and child actor Sheehan Kapahi has some great things to say about this special day.


Paras Arora who plays Veer on Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan

“My dad has been a constant supporter. From the very beginning he always accounted for my hopes and dreams instead of forcing a career path on me. I remember when I was 4-years-old he enrolled me for martial arts and dance classes to ensure I was well equipped for whatever I chose to go ahead with. He always took my acting dream seriously. In fact at the age of 12, he helped me bag my first job. Even though we lived away from my mother for sometime, I never felt alone. His support has been unwavering all through my life and I feel like we don’t give fathers a lot of credit for their silent sacrifices. While on Dil Diyaan Gallaan, Veer doesn’t have a father, Dilpreet Brar is his angel in disguise. He has protected and taken him as his own. So this Father’s Day I just want to send my dad all my love and a big thank you for all he’s done. Love you, Dad. To all the fathers who have taken in other’s children as their own, you guys are superheroes.”

Sheehan Kapahi who plays Atharva Wagle on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

“My father has been my biggest supporter. When I first joined Wagle Ki Duniya, he took a long break from his office just to be with me because it was my first show. He helped me read and understand my lines and even rehearse my script before going on the set. He spent the entire day with me on the sets. He was also on the sets during weekends, to help me with my studies. We love watching movies together, and if we're not out, we are always watching them at home on the projector. We even moved to a new home to accommodate my shooting schedule, as the traveling was exhausting for me. This way, I could have time for my personal activities like playing and studying. Without his constant support and dedication, I wouldn't be where I am. I just want to say that I love you, Dad and Happy Father’s Day. ”

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

 

Sheehan Kapahi Wagle Ki Duniya Sony Sab Paras Arora Dil Diyan Gallan
About Author

