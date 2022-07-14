Beautiful! Take a sneak peek of luxurious Mumbai abode of Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Jannat Zubair

From huge living area, lovely bedroom to modular kitchen, television actress Jannat Zubair’s luxurious Mumbai home will leave you impressed

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 21:41
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair is a popular face in the telly world. She made her acting debut as a child artist with the show, Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora. She went on to feature in popular shows such as Matti Ki Banno, Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, Siyaasat, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, Karmaphal Daata Shani, among others.

The actress lives in Mumbai with her family and her home is luxurious. From a huge chandelier in the living area to beautiful wall decors, a balcony with glass walls and more, her lavish abode will leave you impressed. So, scroll down to take a tour of her home in Mumbai.

The huge living area features a chandelier, fancy gold-toned wall painting, TV, and warm lights. The couch in the living room is accompanied with a carpet on the floor.

The entrance is rather simple with a dark brown door and floral wallpapers on the wall. The entrance starts with a green grass carpet and marble flooring.

The dining area comes with light brown cushioned wooden chairs and tables. It compliments the living room with beautiful lamps and wall decors.

The bedroom of the actress also comes with a brown and beige colored bed with a huge headrest.

From the home balcony, the actress enjoys the skyline of Mumbai. It comes with glass walls and some plants on the side.

The modular kitchen is constructed in the shades of back and white theme. The cooktop is made of black marble. It also features spacious cabinets on the wall.

Credit: Times Now

Television Jannat Zubair Khatron Ke Khiladi
