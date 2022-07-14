Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Check out with whom Jannat Zubair has gone on a date

Jannat Zubair is an internet sensation. She is currently a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi, and on the show, she has gone on a date with one of the contestants.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 13:30
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred percent.

In the first few episodes, we did see the contestants doing all the dangerous stunts.

( Also Read - Nishant Bhat all set to enter ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’

But at times the actors also have fun before they do the stunts on the show. Recently Jannat shared that she is having lunch with none other than Rajiv Adatia.

The two were seen having a good time while having lunch and Jannat was delighted to have candlelight lunch during the daylight.

Well, there is no doubt that the contestants are having a good and fun time on the sets of the show and have created great bonds with each other.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read Khatron Ke Khiladi: OMG! Nishant Bhat confesses that he is not scared of Rohit Shetty; the ace director’s reaction is shocking

