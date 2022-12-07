Khatron Ke Khiladi: OMG! Nishant Bhat confesses that he is not scared of Rohit Shetty; the ace director’s reaction is shocking

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

In the first few episodes, we did see the contestants doing all the dangerous stunts.

In yesterday’s episode, we did see how the contestants were pitted against Rohit Shetty where they had to do the stunts against him and gain stars for their team, and if they failed to manage to get all the stars then the entire gang would go in the elimination task.

During the episode, Nishant said that he is not afraid of Rohit Shetty and told the contestants to also not be afraid of him as he is a very chilled-out host.

That’s when Rohit will come and ask Nishant what he is saying and that’s when he will change and show his scaredness to Rohit Shetty.

Well, Nishant is one of the most entertaining contestants on the show and he makes everyone laugh and lightens the mood on the set of the show.

