Beautiful! TV actress Kratika Sengar shines bright in her recent maternity shoot

MUMBAI: After Kajal Aggarwal and Bharti Singh, television actor Kratika Sengar rocks a ruffled gown for her maternity photoshoot. The lady posed in a mustard yellow ruffled gown holding a bouquet of flowers in her hand.

She was styled by Sugandha Sood who is a famous TV actress. The gown had a slit and showed off her legs. The actress is due to deliver in the coming few weeks. This is Nikitin Dheer and her first child.

Mom-to-be Kratika Sengar revealed that she never did a proper photoshoot when she was working. But her stylist insisted that she gets a smashing maternity photoshoot done. So, from posing in gorgeous black and white pics to rocking a mustard yellow dress and gown, she is looking great.

The couple said that their parents became emotional after she told them that she was pregnant. Her parents are in Kanpur. It seems her mom-in-law and sister-in-law have prepared the nursery and her room for the baby.

Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer were quoted saying that they did want a baby in the lockdown. They feel that people who had babies did not probably plan their pregnancy. The couple said that they were unsure of the world around them, and did not wish to bring their kid into the world in such an environment.

Kratika Sengar last worked on the show, Chhoti Sardarrni.

