Beautiful! TV actress Kratika Sengar shines bright in her recent maternity shoot

Kratika Sengar and Nikitn Dheer to embrace parenthood
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 10:33
Beautiful! TV actress Kratika Sengar shines bright in her recent maternity shoot

MUMBAI: After Kajal Aggarwal and Bharti Singh, television actor Kratika Sengar rocks a ruffled gown for her maternity photoshoot. The lady posed in a mustard yellow ruffled gown holding a bouquet of flowers in her hand.

She was styled by Sugandha Sood who is a famous TV actress. The gown had a slit and showed off her legs. The actress is due to deliver in the coming few weeks. This is Nikitin Dheer and her first child.

Also Read: Aww… It is necessary to spend time together before the baby arrives, Kratika Sengar on celebrating her BABYMOON with Nikitin Dheer in Rajasthan!

Mom-to-be Kratika Sengar revealed that she never did a proper photoshoot when she was working. But her stylist insisted that she gets a smashing maternity photoshoot done. So, from posing in gorgeous black and white pics to rocking a mustard yellow dress and gown, she is looking great.

The couple said that their parents became emotional after she told them that she was pregnant. Her parents are in Kanpur. It seems her mom-in-law and sister-in-law have prepared the nursery and her room for the baby.

Also Read: CONGRATULATIONS: Kratika Sengar ANNOUNCES her PREGNANCY!

Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer were quoted saying that they did want a baby in the lockdown. They feel that people who had babies did not probably plan their pregnancy. The couple said that they were unsure of the world around them, and did not wish to bring their kid into the world in such an environment.

Kratika Sengar last worked on the show, Chhoti Sardarrni.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Kratika Sengar Kajal Aggarwal Bharti Singh pregnancy Maternity Shoot Nikitin Dheer Sugandha Sood Choti Sarrdaarni Punar Vivaah Kasam Jhansi Ki Rani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 10:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
HUGE DRAMA! Birla ladies have a brawl for the heirloom necklace; Mahima taunts Goenkas for sending Abhimanyu to get Akshara's lehenga in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Beautiful! TV actress Kratika Sengar shines bright in her recent maternity shoot
MUMBAI: After Kajal Aggarwal and Bharti Singh, television actor Kratika Sengar rocks a ruffled gown for her maternity...
Anupama- Namaste America: OMG! Anupama is heartbroken as her Visa interview went bad; the doctor informs her she is pregnant
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Interesting! Not Bhaijaan, but this perfect couple to turn hosts for Salman Khan’s Eid party, deets inside
MUMBAI: Eid is just around the corner and while fans won’t have the option of celebrating the annual festival with a...
Imlie: Shocking! Narmada bends down in front of Nanda; Imlie doubts about it
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
Imlie: Oh No! Aryan would get emotional on Arpita’s wedding as he would be getting separated from his sister
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Not Bhaijaan, but this perfect couple to turn hosts for Salman Khan’s Eid party, deets inside
Interesting! Not Bhaijaan, but this perfect couple to turn hosts for Salman Khan’s Eid party, deets inside
Latest Video