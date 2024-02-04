Bebika Dhurve responds to her father Pandit Janardhan's prediction regarding Elvish Yadav's legal issues coming true

MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav has become one of Tinseltown's most recognizable faces because of his daring demeanor and sense of humor. As the only wildcard contestant to win Bigg Boss OTT 2 in the show's history, the young man became well-known after taking part in the competition and even winning the season. Elvish had a lot of difficulties after all the fame and success, particularly after he was detained by police on March 17, 2024, for allegedly providing snake venom at rave events in Noida.

The sour and sweet connection between Bebika Dhurve and Elvish Yadav in Big Boss OTT 2 was widely observed, as seen in several scenes in the show. Pandit Janardhan, Bebika's father, made an appearance on the controversial show in its 47th episode as part of the family segment.

The renowned astrologer predicted a bit about everyone's future, and for Elvish, he said that there may be certain legal trouble in his future due to involvement in illegal substances. Pandit Janardhan even added that in his early adult years, Elvish might have been involved in some prohibited activities which will come bearing legal trouble for him. Well, it seems like all of Pandit Janardhan's predictions are coming true.

In a recent interview with the popular news portal, Bebika talked about how her words were misunderstood in BB OTT 2. She added that if people took her suggestions seriously back in the house, then their lives would have been better. Bebika stated, "I wish people didn't misunderstand me in the Bigg Boss season and took my predictions seriously."

Elvish Yadav, a YouTuber, appears to be in yet another soup, suggesting that his legal issues are not yet over. A new complaint was filed under his name on March 30, 2024, regarding the unauthorized use of a snake in a music video. Elvish was previously detained on March 17, 2024, on suspicion of distributing snake venom in violation of the Wildlife Protection of Animal Rights NGO People for Animals (PFA). He was held in judicial detention for fourteen days. But on March 23, 2024, a few days later, he was freed.

