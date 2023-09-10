Exclusive! “It’s very bad that one would talk about the platform that gave you the fame and name, it just shows one’s character and it’s very sad; I have no contact with Elvish post the show” – Bebika Dhurve

Bebika rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 but though the show is over the controversies still continues. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Bebika Dhurve spoke about doing a project with Abhishek Malhan and revealed if she would ever work with Manisha Rani.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 05:15
Bebika

MUMBAI: Bebika Dhurve was one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss OTT and since day one, she marked her presence in the Bigg Boss house.

The show has finally come to an end and she has emerged as the third runner-up of the show, creating a niche for herself.

She mainly grabbed headlines for her bond with Pooja Bhatt, which was loved by the audience.

She also had major fights with Abhishek and Manisha and that was spoken about inside and outside the house.

Now, the actress has been quite active on social media and keeps her fans well updated about what she is up to and her whereabouts.

Also Read- Shocking! Bebika Dhurve comes in support of Abhishek Malhan as haters damage his car

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Bebika Dhurve spoke about doing a project with Abhishek Malhan and revealed if she would ever work with Manisha Rani.

There have been rumors that you and Abhishek Malhan have been offered a project together? Would you sign a project with him?

It was a challenge to work with him inside the Bigg Boss house. We were given a task where we had to dance together and to compete in just that we had fought so much, so imagine what would be the condition on sets. I am a mature person and more of a professional actor than he is. He is in the YouTube industry and he doesn’t know what happens on sets. I am somebody who will shoot my portion and go so it would be a challenge.

If we back out then people will think that our attitude is bad and I am not here to create that image of myself. Not only Fukra if you even bring someone else and pair him with me I can mould myself with positivity and work with that person.

If you were given an offer with Manisha Rani would you work with her?

I would work with her with grace and with positivity and have no issues whatsoever. What happened in the Bigg Boss house is left back there itself and I have moved on from whatever happened.

Elvish has revealed that he hasn’t yet got his winning amount of Bigg Boss and secondly how Abhishek is speaking about Jio Cinema and its viewership and all- what is your take on it? 

It’s very sad to see someone talking against the platform, especially that place that has given you all the recognition and fame. First you were a YouTuber and you had fans but the show has given you another level of stardom and fan following and one should value it and not bash the platform. It's like biting the hand who fed you. You are showing your true character. Show some maturity and get over it. I don’t have any contact with Elvish. I hardly speak to anyone from that group.

Well, good to see that Bebika would work with Manisha and the fans would love to see them together.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read- Exclusive! Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve break silence on their upcoming project with Vikram Bhatt

