By being inclusive, OTT has given TV a run for its money: Himansh Kohli

OTT has changed a lot for TV, says actor Himansh Kohli, adding that content on the platform has improved, thanks to the advent of web shows.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/10/2022 - 09:30
Himansh Kohli

OTT has changed a lot for TV, says actor Himansh Kohli, adding that content on the platform has improved, thanks to the advent of web shows.

"OTT gave TV a run for its money, and everyone was forced to adapt to the medium. I think all the production houses now, big or small, have started catering to OTT as well. OTT not only gave the freedom to watch something at your own pace but the variety and relaxed filtration helped real content reach the audience," he says.

It is the realism portrayed on OTT which has worked well with the audience, says Himansh. "We all live in our fairytale world but one has to look at the reality and accept it. It's hard to digest some things sometimes, but ignorance will not be beneficial in the long run. I have started to accept the real side of life so much that I appreciate content more if it has originality and relatability."

"Many people have been jailed, punished, and even killed for being too real, but let's face our reality with honour and acceptance," adds the Yaariya actor.

OTT is also an all-inclusive platform, says Himansh. "You see content coming from all places at a single platform, and there you witness the real might of every piece. There are huge production houses and very small ones doing a considerably good job."

"I would give credit to the laws for the platform, where people are able to express themselves better. OTT has been considerably successful in bringing out a director's vision of a film straight to you," he says.

He shares: "When social media started booming, it became evident that these walls are slowly breaking down. One would no longer need things like 'sources' to be a part of a project."

"A lot of influencers like Prajakta Kohli, Harsh Beniwal, Shivani Singh, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and more are not just influencers anymore and have made a considerable imprint on OTT. Even a lot of casting companies are looking out for actors on social media and directly approaching them for projects," concludes the 32-year-old actor.

Source: IANS

Himansh Kohli Prajakta Kohli Harsh Beniwal Shivani Singh Kusha Kapila Dolly Singh
Latest Video