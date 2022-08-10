From being a junior artist to playing lead roles, Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti shares his experience of becoming an actor

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the good reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way into the audience's hearts, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti a.k.a. our very own #RishMi have become household names. However, recently, viewers witnessed how Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) brings Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) back home to take care of her and the Oberoi family is trying to find a perfect match for her. With some exciting twists and turns, Bhagya Lakshmi indeed has loads of drama for the viewers in the upcoming episodes!

They say to reach certain heights, hard work and consistency are the most important things to do, while there will be multiple roadblocks, a ‘never give up’ attitude always helps one to strive harder. Such has been the journey of our very own, Rohit Suchanti who has faced his share of challenges to reach where he is today. The actor started his career in the year 2014 as a junior artist and is currently playing the lead role in one of the top-rated shows on television. In fact, Rohit is also known for his amazing weight loss journey, which helped him get better opportunities in his career.  

Talking about his journey, Rohit mentioned, “I started my career in the industry as a junior artist back in 2014. At first, it was challenging to get good roles and one of the reasons was my physic, so I ensured that I work hard on myself and become fit. I always knew that I wanted to become an actor, so to achieve that I have worked on my craft. I am not a person who quits, I am not a quitter. I like taking up challenges and hence I took every opportunity as a challenge for myself. And here I am, giving my best every day to entertain my audience and fans."

Well, Rohit Suchanti’s journey is indeed inspiring! 

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will get to watch how Mallishka challenges Lakshmi that Rishi will spend Valentine’s Day with her and propose to her, but will Mallishka’s evil plans work in her favour? Or will Rishi express his feeling for Lakshmi during the Valentine’s Day celebration?

To find out, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi every Monday to Sunday at 8:30 pm, only on Zee TV!

