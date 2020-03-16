BFF GOALS! Be it MaAn or GauRup, Rupali and Gaurav can never stop having their fun fights on the sets of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar

We had earlier revealed about the gorgeous sakhis aka Sumbul and Pranali turn Khilji and Manjulika, you wouldn't want to miss out on their look. Well, they had a lot of fun in those episodes, now the Sakhis had found a perfect song for themselves. As they chat on a video call.

 

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

Earlier, Imlie vouches to destroy the Shah family and tells Anupama that she will hurt the family so much that they won’t be able to heal. Well, seems like the upcoming episode is going to be very entertaining and the fans are going to have a super fun time.

Now, with the Pati Vs Patni episode, the ladies are back with all the love. The Sakhis aka Sumbul and Pranali give nicknames to each other, while Pranali calls her Sum Sum. Sumbul calls her Pranu. 

We came across a BTS video where Sumbul reveals that she is afraid of Rupali Ganguly and that’s when Gaurav comes in and tell Rupali that Sumbul disturbs her too much then they will erase the Bermuda Triangle that she has on her face. Everyone takes it in a sporting way and the Imlie and Anupama family seems to have bonded well and the fans love to watch their tashan with each other.  

While shooting we see that Rupali and Gaurav are busy in their own banter and Arjun says they have their own episode happening out there as they find love in those small pillows around them. Rupali then hits Gaurav with a pillow while they are facing the camera. Check it out: 

Also read: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Wow! It’s Imlie VS Anupama which daughter – in – law and mother – in law; Nilima Singh aka Neela of Imlie steals the show

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

