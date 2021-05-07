BFF from Roadies Revolution Arushi Chawla is Kevin Almasifar’s IDEAL MATCH; check out how

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Well, Roadies Revolution was won by Hamid Barkzi. Two of the most popular Roadies were Kevin Almasifar and Arushi Chawla. The duo also sparked the rumors of dating each other as they bonded really well on the show. Soon after the show Kevin Almasifar bagged MTV Splitsvilla X3 and while the fans wanted Arushi also to be on board from MTV Splitsvilla X3, she turned down the offer for personal reasons.

Arushi and Kevin have continued being BFFs even after the show.

There’s a recent filter on MTV Splitsvilla X3 that lets you know your ideal match from the current lot of the contestants.

Arushi Chawla tried the filter and guess what answer she got?

No points for guessing, she got Kevin Almasifar as her ideal match.

Arushi posted the video and stated that she tried the filter a couple of times but everytime got ‘Kevin’ as her ideal match.

Have a look at the pic:

We’re sure their fans must be elated to see Kevin-Arushi’s connection.

