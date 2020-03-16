BFF SERIES! From meeting for the first time on Sadda Haq sets to becoming best friends, Param Singh and Ankit Gupta have come a long way

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Some friendships are uncertain at the beginning but with time they grow deeper and stronger. Likewise, this time, in the BFF series, we will share the journey of Param Singh and Ankit Gupta. The duo got introduced to each other on the sets of the TV show Sadda Haq.

Sadda Haq was the most popular show that premiered on Channel V India on 25 November 2013. Though the show went off air fans can't get over the characters from the show. And, Param Singh and Ankit Gupta who played the roles of Randhir Singh Shekhawat and Parth Kashyap in the show are majorly the talk of the town for their rapport with each other.

Here is the most hilarious memory of the duo where they are jamming together to pass time. However, nobody can deny that they have a great memory to cherish for life. Take a look at this video to see what they are up to. Moreover, they were not afraid to show off their raw side; both are unrecognizable here.

Things might have changed on the professional level for both the actors but the bond has remained the same. And they will continue to call each other by the nicknames Bade and Chote.

We hope that they continue to keep this friendship for eternity and soon come together for an exciting project.

On the work front, currently, we can see Ankit in the Colors TV show Udaariyan playing the character of Fateh. On the other hand, fans are waiting for Param to announce his next project.

For more such exciting BFF SERIES, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.