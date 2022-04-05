BFF SERIES! From meeting on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay to becoming each other's pillar of strength, Erica Fernandes and Sonya Aayodhya have come a long way

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. This time, in the BFF series, we bring to you the most popular duo from the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. It's none other than Erica Fernandes and Sonya Aayodhya. They have been setting friendship goals ever since they met each other. From having each other's backs to being part of each other's important life events, they share an amazing bond.

Erica Fernandes and Sonya Aayodhya met on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and have been great friends since. They even celebrate special moments together.

Recently, we saw the duo at the reunion of team Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In these pictures, we also see Shubhaavi Choksey, who is also their good friend.

Erica was also seen as Sonya's bridesmaid at her wedding. Take a look at these amazing pictures from her wedding dairies.

They go on long drives together. Check out the picture.

Recently, Erica shared a picture wherein Sonya and Shubhavi celebrated her birthday in advance.

No doubt their friendship is for eternity.

On the work front, Erica has not yet opened up on her upcoming projects. On the other hand, Sonya is currently seen in Sirf Tum, aired on Colors.

