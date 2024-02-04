Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre talks about making her music video debut with singer Akash Patwari - EXCLUSIVE

Well, Shubhangi will soon make her big debut with a new music video with singer Akash Patwari. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Shubhangi mentioned how she bagged the project.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 04/02/2024 - 16:33
Shubhangi Atre

MUMBAI: Shubhangi Atre is known mostly for her stint in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai!

The show has immense fan following and is renowned for its quirky episodes. Well, there are many actors who are gearing up towards their big debut in the music video space. 

(Also Read: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai: ‘Sustaining yourself after entering the acting industry is very difficult’, says Shubhangi Atre – EXCLUSIVE

She said, “Akash and I are family friends. We both belong to Indore. It was at a family gathering when Akash told me about this project. It sounded very good and hence I decided to go ahead with it. This will be my debut in the music video space and I am thoroughly excited for it. Just like my show where there are different elements, this project challenges me to perform a brief story in a span of a few minutes of the song. It has given me an opportunity to explore a different dimension and medium.”

Akash expressed, “This song is not just a regular romantic love story. It has a deeper meaning and connection. I am debuting as an actor for the first time and I am finding it extremely exciting. I am nervous too as I am used to being in a studio and now coming in front of the camera is a different ball game.”

Way to go Shubhangi and Akash! 

(Also Read: Wow! Shubhangi Atre Revels in the Delight of Kite Flying, Cherishing Makar Sankranti's Joyful Ambience

Keep reading this space for more information. 
 
 

Shubhangi Atre Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai music video TellyChakkar Akash Patwari singer Shubhangi Atre music video
