Wow! Shubhangi Atre Revels in the Delight of Kite Flying, Cherishing Makar Sankranti's Joyful Ambience

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' actress Shubhangi Atre shares her enchanting experience of kite flying on Makar Sankranti, labeling it an unforgettable journey filled with excitement and joy.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 14:10
Shubhangi

MUMBAI: Embracing the festive spirit of Makar Sankranti, actress Shubhangi Atre, renowned for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain,' reminisces about the sheer joy and thrill of kite flying. In a heartfelt revelation, she unveils the depth of her connection with the auspicious occasion, highlighting the profound happiness it brings to her heart.

Shubhangi vividly recounts her maiden venture into kite flying, describing it as an unforgettable experience that left an indelible mark on her memory. The initial foray into this traditional celebration was marked by an enthusiastic anticipation, driven by the vibrant and enchanting kites that adorned the sky.

Also Read: Interesting: Shubhangi Atre Recalls Playful Banter with Hindi Idioms on 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' Sets, Encourages Kids to Embrace the Language

Expressing her excitement, Shubhangi shares, "Launchi ng my own kite into the sky was a moment of pure exhilaration. The sight of my kite gracefully ascending to greater heights filled me with immense joy. The playful squabble with my sisters, fueled by a hint of jealousy, added a delightful touch to the day."

As the myriad kites soared above, Shubhangi couldn't resist the urge to join the ranks, contributing to the colorful tapestry of kites adorning the sky. The festive ambiance of Makar Sankranti, she attests, continues to evoke profound happiness in her heart, creating a lasting memory of laughter, camaraderie, and the simple joys of kite flying.

Don't miss the laughter-filled episodes of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain,' airing on &TV, as Shubhangi Atre's on-screen charm continues to captivate audiences.

Also Read: Oh No! Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Angoori aka Shubhangi Atre gets stuck in trouble as she lands in the USA, this Person turns savior! Read to Find Out!

Credit: Prokerala

    
 

Shubhangi Atre Makar Sankranti kite flying Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Festive Joy Entertainment TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 14:10

