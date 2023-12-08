Oh No! Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Angoori aka Shubhangi Atre gets stuck in trouble as she lands in the USA, this Person turns savior! Read to Find Out!

MUMBAI: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, a popular comedy show on &TV, is one of the most popular sitcoms on television. For the past seven years, the show has been running on small screens with great popularity. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain has its own fan following, which adds to its popularity among viewers.

We've seen how the creators have skillfully crafted each and every character, each of whom is distinct in their own right. All of the characters, from Angoori Bhabhi to Vibhuti, have become highly popular among fans.

Television actress Shubhangi Atre, who plays the role of 'Angoori bhabhi' in 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', is beloved by the audiences.

The show has been able to tickle the funny bone of the audiences for 8 years now and Shubhangi has become a household name.

Like TellyChakkar previously reported that Shubhangi is all set to take a break from the show, but it is not for any negative reason at all.

Shubhangi is actually going to the USA, to Chicago specifically to help her daughter settle, who is moving for her higher education and will pursue a degree in Chicago.

Well, Shubhangi has landed in the US, for her daughter’s move. But it looks like things got off to a rocky start, Shubhangi took to Instagram to share that she lost all her check-in baggage at the airport but luckily she kept a few clothes, in her cabin luggage. One of which was a gift from her dear friend Charull Malik, whom she called her savior.

The good thing is that Shubhangi will get a luggage bag, so it’s not bad news. Check out the post here:

As we told you, Shubhangi has shot for her section for the upcoming episodes and will focus on her daughter's big move.

And before we even know it, Angoori will be back on the show after her quick little break.

