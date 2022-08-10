Bhagya Lakshmi: AMAZING! Here is an EXCITING sneak peek into the sets of the show

The show is loved by the audience and the cast keeps sharing glimpses from the set. Here is an exciting one.

MUMBAI :Since its debut, viewers of Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV have praised it highly. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare play the key roles on the show. The relationship between Rishi and Lakshmi has fans in awe. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, respectively, portray the roles. The programme is preparing for some intriguing turns.

According to the current track, Rishi is back in Oberoi Mansion as Lakshmi manages to convince the judge. Further, Rishi feels highly grateful to Lakshmi for her support and efforts. Further ahead, Rishi and Lakshmi are in a romantic mood as they are together after a long time.

Rishi tries to get intimate with Lakshmi and get closer to her. Lakshmi blushes away, sensing Rishi's flirting. Moreover, Rishi who is madly in love with Lakshmi, does not want to let her go away.

The show is set for Navratri and everything looks super festive. We can see the set all decorated for the festival and the cast is all decked up.

Recently, Aishwarya Khare took to her Instagram to share the glimpses from the set.

Check it out here:


The track is loved by the audience and the fans love to see their favourite celebs off-screen as well. The viewers can't wait to find out what is going to happen next.

