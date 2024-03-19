Bhagya Lakshmi: Guess who's this NEW SARDAR on the show

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining audiences for two years with its intriguing storyline and the ups and downs in the lives of Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). In the recent episodes, the viewers got to watch how some villagers are trying to destroy Lakshmi’s farm but along with Shalu (Munira Kudratri), she fights them back and saves her farm.

To help the people of her village she decides to disguise herself as a turban-clad Sardar so that she can get them to sell their grains to a dealer at reasonable rates. While Lakshmi is set to face yet another challenge, Aishwarya shares how shooting for hours in a turban and moustache has been difficult, but not impossible for her.

Aishwarya mentioned, “I have always been keen on trying new things when it comes to portraying different characters onscreen. Similarly, when I got to know about this new look, I was looking forward to it. Honestly, wearing a turban and sticking on a fake beard and moustache for long hours of the shoot wasn’t very easy at first but once I got the hang of it, it was kind of fun. Getting into this look also comes with its own set of challenges, I can say this because it took me more than an hour to get ready with a turban and beard, and maintain it thoroughly during the shoot.”

While Aishwarya is all excited about this new look in the show, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch if destiny will reunite Lakshmi and Rishi in the upcoming episodes of the show.

