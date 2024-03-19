Bhagya Lakshmi: Guess who's this NEW SARDAR on the show

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 15:46
Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining audiences for two years with its intriguing storyline and the ups and downs in the lives of Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). In the recent episodes, the viewers got to watch how some villagers are trying to destroy Lakshmi’s farm but along with Shalu (Munira Kudratri), she fights them back and saves her farm. 

To help the people of her village she decides to disguise herself as a turban-clad Sardar so that she can get them to sell their grains to a dealer at reasonable rates. While Lakshmi is set to face yet another challenge, Aishwarya shares how shooting for hours in a turban and moustache has been difficult, but not impossible for her. 

Aishwarya mentioned, “I have always been keen on trying new things when it comes to portraying different characters onscreen. Similarly, when I got to know about this new look, I was looking forward to it. Honestly, wearing a turban and sticking on a fake beard and moustache for long hours of the shoot wasn’t very easy at first but once I got the hang of it, it was kind of fun. Getting into this look also comes with its own set of challenges, I can say this because it took me more than an hour to get ready with a turban and beard, and maintain it thoroughly during the shoot.”

While Aishwarya is all excited about this new look in the show, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch if destiny will reunite Lakshmi and Rishi in the upcoming episodes of the show.

To find out, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi every day at 8:30 pm, only on Zee TV

Aishwarya Khare Sardar Bhagya Lakshmi Rohit Suchanti Munira Kudratri Shalu Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 15:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Citadel Honey Bunny: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer finally announced
MUMBAI: Upcoming series titled Citadel has been grabbing the attention of the fans, the Indian version of the famous...
Imlie Spoiler: Exclusive! Surya and Imlie to get married
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is doing well when it comes to the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a...
Naga Chaitanya drops MAJOR UPDATE on Dhootha season 2 - Watch Video
MUMBAI : Naga Chaitanya has impressed the audience over the years and became one of the finest actors we have in Indian...
Showtime actress Shriya Saran opens up on working with Rajeev Khandelwal, ‘you'll never really know what's happening in his head’
MUMBAI :Shriya Saran is a name that needs no introduction. She has been a huge success down South and is now seen in...
Daldal: Bhumi Pednekar set to play most layered and complex cop ever on OTT - actor reveals INSIDE DEETS
MUMBAI : Actress Bhumi Pednekar has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Garvita Sadhwani humbled enact Ruhi Poddar; thanks Rajan Shahi for having faith
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular TV serials. With its intriguing tale and...
Recent Stories
Love Sex Aur Dhokha
Revisiting love in the times of the camera! Love Sex Aur Dhokha clocks 14 years of its release!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Garvita Sadhwani
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Garvita Sadhwani humbled enact Ruhi Poddar; thanks Rajan Shahi for having faith
Madhurima Tuli
Trending Pics: Madhurima Tuli sets fashion quotient high like never before, looks dazzling like a queen in her high-chic yellow outfit
Badshah
Badshah Unleashes His New Album ‘Ek Tha Raja’ At An Exclusive Fan Event hosted by Spotify.
Harshad Chopda
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod from Generation 3 emerge as the most loved couple on the show – TC Poll Results
Samarth
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samarth Jurel congratulates ex co-star Rohit Purohit on bagging the show!
Shark Tank
Shark Tank India 3: Founder shocks everyone asking for Rs 1250 funding, ‘never seen anybody like you’