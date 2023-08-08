Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakshmi decides to leave Oberoi house after calling off her wedding with Vikrant

MUMBAI : Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way into the audience's hearts, Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare a.k.a. our very own Rishi and Lakshmi have become household names and command a massive following. However, it is the dramatic twists in the tale that have kept the audience hooked to their TV screens over the years.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Rishi managed to run away from the goons sent by Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) to kill him and reached home in time to submit the proof against him. As soon as Lakshmi saw she couldn’t help herself from going and hugging him, and right after that Rishi exposed the truth about Vikrant in front of the whole family, and proved that he is already married to Saloni (Shraddha Jaiswal). Seeing all the evidence, Lakshmi finally called off the wedding with Vikrant.

Amidst all this drama, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) decides to leave the Oberoi house and move back to her aunt Rano’s place. In the upcoming episodes, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness if Rishi and Malishka will get married after all, as their wedding gets announced in the family. Will Lakshmi come back into Rishi’s Life? Or will Vikrant now plan to take revenge from Rishi and Lakshmi?

To find out, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi, every day, at 8:30 pm, only on Zee TV!

