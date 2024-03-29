Bhagya Lakshmi: Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare’s latest reel is the most ADORABLE thing on the internet today!

Rohit and Aishwarya have shared yet another reel which is on Holi and the two look great together. It is a funny reel which is sure to tickle your funny bones. Aishwarya is dressed in a traditional red lehenga choli while Rohit is dressed in his casual best!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 18:11
Rohit

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti has come a long way in his career. Rohit Suchanti is currently impressing the viewers with his amazing performance as Rishi Oberoi in Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi. The actor is paired opposite Aishwarya Khare in the popular drama series.

Fans simply love their chemistry and the gripping storyline of the show.

Also Read: Bhagya Lakshmi: Rohit Suchanti, Aishwarya Khare and Maera Mishra’s performance on Bekhayali will MESMERIZE you!

Rohit has a sizable fan following and viewers love his performance on the show. He has also been entertaining his viewers with his funny reels and videos. Rohit’s fans are always eager to see every post of his and simply love his reels with his Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Aishwarya Khare.

Rohit and Aishwarya are good friends and they not only share pictures with each other which showcases their bond but they also share reels which the fans of the show and their individual fanbases are in love with. Fans have loved their crackling chemistry in the show and it is just a delight to watch them together in the show.

Aishwarya also has a massive fan following and the audience cannot wait to watch the two on-screen and off-screen with their rib-tickling reels!

Now, they have shared yet another reel which is on Holi and the two look great together. It is a funny reel which is sure to tickle your funny bones. Aishwarya is dressed in a traditional red lehenga choli while Rohit is dressed in his casual best!

Take a look:

Aren’t the two just amazing and hilarious?

Also Read: Aww! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti shares an adorable video of his parents and it will make your heart melt

Show your love for Aishwarya and Rohit in the comments below!

 

Rohit Suchanti Rishi Oberoi Zee TV Bhagya Lakshmi TV news TellyChakkar Aishwarya Khare reels social media TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 18:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ayesha Khan reveals that she would love to work in Pakistani serials
MUMBAI: Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as wild card contestant and as she entered the house she exposed...
Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser out on THIS date; deets inside
MUMBAI: Allu Arjun has become a sensation due to his movie Pushpa: The Rise which was a Pan-India movie and also...
Priyadarshan, Aziz Mirza and other directors we miss their movies today
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some great filmmakers treating the fans all over with their great movies, with their...
Blast from the Past! 'Woh Bhi Din The' releases after 11 years, Rohit Saraf says 'It has given me a lot more than I could've imagined'
MUMBAI: National crush Rohit Saraf penned an emotional note for his latest release ‘Woh Bhi Din The’, which marked his...
Shark Tank India 3: Here’s how Competishun aims to empower IIT-JEE, NEET, KVPY, and NTSE aspirants across India
MUMBAI: In the competitive world of education, where dreams are shaped and futures are determined, Competishun strives...
Mirzapur 3: Producer Ritesh Sidhwani hints at the return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi in the upcoming season
MUMBAI: Ever since its second season concluded, everyone in the community has been talking about the much-awaited...
Recent Stories
Allu
Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser out on THIS date; deets inside
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ayesha
Ayesha Khan reveals that she would love to work in Pakistani serials
Shark Tank India
Shark Tank India 3: Here’s how Competishun aims to empower IIT-JEE, NEET, KVPY, and NTSE aspirants across India
Kanwar Dhillon
Kanwar Dhillon’s heart melts with ‘THIS’ GESTURE of girlfriend Alice Kaushik and it is adorable!
Preeti Singh Thakur
Preeti Singh Thakur roped in for Boyhood Production's show on COLORS titled Krishna Mohini - Exclusive!
Mannara Chopra
Mannara Chopra’s MOST GOOGLED questions; here are the answers to all about the Birthday Girl!
Mannara Chopra
Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Mannara Chopra’s STEAMY, VOLUPTUOUS and TEMPTING pictures are raising the temperature!