Bhagya Lakshmi: Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare’s latest reel is the most ADORABLE thing on the internet today!

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti has come a long way in his career. Rohit Suchanti is currently impressing the viewers with his amazing performance as Rishi Oberoi in Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi. The actor is paired opposite Aishwarya Khare in the popular drama series.

Fans simply love their chemistry and the gripping storyline of the show.

Also Read: Bhagya Lakshmi: Rohit Suchanti, Aishwarya Khare and Maera Mishra’s performance on Bekhayali will MESMERIZE you!

Rohit has a sizable fan following and viewers love his performance on the show. He has also been entertaining his viewers with his funny reels and videos. Rohit’s fans are always eager to see every post of his and simply love his reels with his Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Aishwarya Khare.

Rohit and Aishwarya are good friends and they not only share pictures with each other which showcases their bond but they also share reels which the fans of the show and their individual fanbases are in love with. Fans have loved their crackling chemistry in the show and it is just a delight to watch them together in the show.

Aishwarya also has a massive fan following and the audience cannot wait to watch the two on-screen and off-screen with their rib-tickling reels!

Now, they have shared yet another reel which is on Holi and the two look great together. It is a funny reel which is sure to tickle your funny bones. Aishwarya is dressed in a traditional red lehenga choli while Rohit is dressed in his casual best!

Take a look:

Aren’t the two just amazing and hilarious?

Also Read: Aww! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti shares an adorable video of his parents and it will make your heart melt

Show your love for Aishwarya and Rohit in the comments below!