Bhagya Lakshmi’s Kavita Banerjee thanks her friends, for putting up with her this annoying habit

The actress has a huge fan following on social media and she never fails to entertain her online family through her posts and reels. She has now shared a hilarious post…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 17:44
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Kavita Banerjee thanks her friends, for putting up with her this annoying habit

MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed. The show’s leading cast includes Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor. 

Also Read-  ‘It feels like coming back to your family’ says Kavita Banerjee after bagging a role in Zee TV’s Rishton Ka Manjha

Actress Kavita Banerjee who was last seen in Naagin 6 has recently joined Bhagya Lakshmi as Sonal, who is the mutual college friend of Rishi and Malishka. Her role is negative but has been garnering a lot of praise for her performance. 

The actress has a huge fan following on social media and she never fails to entertain her online family through her posts and reels. She has now shared a hilarious post where she is thanking her friends for loving her even though she takes 3-4 days to reply to their texts. She captioned it saying, “Thank you guys! Forever grateful” She also added a laughing emoji to it.

Check out the post below;

What do you think of Kavita’s post?

Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Sonal targets Lakhmi in convincing Rishi to marry Malishka

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kavita Banerjee Poulomi Das Kartik Purnima Paurashpur baarish Bhagya Lakshmi Suhani Si Ek Ladki leave together TV news TellyChakkar Dil Hi Toh Hai
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 17:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets the most beautiful message from Ankit Gupta
MUMBAI :Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is getting mass love and support from fans and celebrities across the nation...
'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit cries for help as Archana throws chilli, haldi water in eyes
MUMBAI : The prize money task seems to have taken an ugly turn as housemates go on a full revenge mode in the upcoming...
Here is what you need to know about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in the movie Dunki
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been winning the hearts of the fans with the game show,...
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Kavita Banerjee thanks her friends, for putting up with her this annoying habit
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Suniel Shetty-hosted MMA reality show 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' to drop on MX studios on Feb 12
MUMBAI :Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty-hosted Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) reality show 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' is all set...
Recent Stories
Here is what you need to know about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in the movie Dunki
Here is what you need to know about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in the movie Dunki

Latest Video

Related Stories
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets the most beautiful message from Ankit Gupta
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets the most beautiful message from Ankit Gupta
'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit cries for help as Archana throws chilli, haldi water in eyes
'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit cries for help as Archana throws chilli, haldi water in eyes
Exclusive! In Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya things are going to get dangerous for Prachi, deets inside
Exclusive! In Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, things are going to get dangerous for Prachi, deets inside
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia creates history in the Bigg Boss house by achieving this milestone
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia creates history in the Bigg Boss house by achieving this milestone
Shark Tank India 2: Peyush Bansal makes an offer to business offering hygienic disposal of sanitary pads, Aman Gupta says, “this
Shark Tank India 2: Peyush Bansal makes an offer to business offering hygienic disposal of sanitary pads, Aman Gupta says, “this is unheard of”
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Neelam aka Smita Bansal has upset her co-stars with This Revelation; details inside
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Neelam aka Smita Bansal has upset her co-stars with This Revelation; details inside