Bhagya Lakshmi’s Neelam aka Smita Bansal has upset her co-stars with This Revelation; details inside

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from your favorite show. We are always at the forefront of keeping our readers entertained with some chatpata stories from Telly town. We know how much you adore your favorite RishMi and so, here’s another adorable update from what goes on off camera on the show Bhagya Lakshmi. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles.

Bhagya Lakshmi has been winning the hearts of the audience for a long time now and we know how eager are our viewers to diligently capture every episode on their TV screens.

The audience also likes to keep up with little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity and we promise to deliver the audience it’s daily dose of entertainment from Telly Town!

Now, we recently came across a post close to Bhagya Lakshmi.

Smita Bansal got together with some co-stars from the show and recreated the iconic Friends dialogue where Monica shares that money is more important to her than friends!

Guess who was Monica here?

Check out!

Her co-stars, Parull Chaudhary, Shivani Jha among others were outraged with this revelation just as anyone would have been and this made for a fun video for their audience!

What did you think of their bond?

Do let us know your guesses in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Lakshmi’s plan succeeds and Balwinder has to marry Kamli. Later Rishi wants to be a friend to Lakshmi, knowing he couldn’t be a good life partner to her.

Shalu and Bani are happy seeing the two together and later, Rishi takes Lakshmi’s luggage and keeps it in his car. This shocks Malishka and she muses that she can’t work any harder to get Lakshmi out of Rishi’s life.

On the other hand, Ayush is elated on Lakshmi’s return and that the wedding didn’t happen.

About Author

