Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit, Aishwarya, and Aman are exactly like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s Bunny, Aditi, and Avi - here’s proof

After several extremely successful collaborations, Zee TV and Balaji Telefilms presented viewers with an exciting story about life, love, karma, and destiny. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, Bhagya Lakshmi follows the journey of Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare), a selfless girl of limited means, who despite her humble background and the curveballs life has thrown at her, always puts others' needs before hers. Recently, viewers witnessed how Ayush (Aman Gandhi) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) are on the lookout for the real culprit helping Mallishka (Maera Misshra) with her evil plan. And while the on-screen bond between Rishi, Lakshmi, and Ayush has been growing stronger and stronger with every episode, it looks like their off-screen relationship has grown quite strong as well. In fact, everyone on set also feels that the trio resembles our favorite Bollywood trio of Bunny, Avi, and Aditi from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.



We all know how it is very rare to find good friends at the workplace, but when they do, it lasts for a lifetime. Similarly, Aishwarya, Rohit, and Aman’s relationship are set in stone, and they not only enjoy each other’s company, but they support and help each other in every aspect of life as well. In fact, they spend a lot of time with each other on the set and even after the shoot. And on the occasion of International Friendship Day, the trio is planning something special together to celebrate their special bond.



As Aman Gandhi mentioned, “When we first started shooting for Bhagya Lakshmi, I didn’t expect our friendship to grow this strong. But by spending so much time on set together, our friendship has flourished and with all three of us being equally crazy about adventures and reels, we enjoy every moment together. We have become like Avi, Aditi and Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani and everyone on set says that our camaraderie resembles the famous trio. Like Avi, I love troubling Aishwarya, our Aditi, and Rohit, our Bunny, is my partner-in-crime. Though we trouble Aishwarya, we love her equally. What’s more, is that like the goofy trio, we show off our fun side in the reels we create during our breaks as well and for me, our bond is something I will cherish for life.”



Aishwarya Khare also added, “The three of us are actually very famous on the set, not only for our performances but also for the masti we do. We love having fun on the set and to keep the vibe very light and happy, we keep making reels, make people laugh with our antics as well as pull off some hilarious pranks on the cast and crew. I must add that these two boys truly make my shoot days so much better. Just like Avi and Bunny annoy Aditi in the movie, they also irritate me, but they even make me laugh and get protective as well. Our bond is really special and this Friendship Day, we’re planning to celebrate it in a unique way at the place where our friendship started, which is our Bhagya Lakshmi set.”



Rohit further suggested, “We are the craziest people on set, and I think everybody would agree to that. We absolutely enjoy each other's company and spend most of our time together. Just like the famous trio of Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani, we are also inseparable. In fact, like them, we want to take an adventurous trip together too, and we hope we can do it soon!”



While the trio’s offscreen camaraderie cannot be missed, wait till you see their onscreen bond in the upcoming dramatic track.



While the trio's offscreen camaraderie cannot be missed, wait till you see their onscreen bond in the upcoming dramatic track.