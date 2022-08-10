Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti aspires to work with this Bollywood Diva someday

MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way into the audience's hearts, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti a.k.a. our very own #RashMi have become household names. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how the Oberoi family has started preparing for Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Vikrant’s (Mohit Malhotra) wedding. And on the other hand, Rishi is half-heartedly participating in all the pre-wedding arrangements for the same.

After working in the television industry for all these years, Rohit has shared the screen space with a lot of actresses, but now there is this one beautiful actress that he wishes to work with. Rohit aspires to share the screen space with none other than the national crush of India – Kiara Advani! Moved by her acting skills and performance in her recent projects, Rohit has developed a strong desire to be in the same frame as the Bollywood diva, Kiara. Not only her acting skills, but the way she carries herself is something that has charmed Rohit the most.

Rohit mentioned, “I think I have never seen an actress become this versatile in no time than her, be it any character, Kiara has always nailed and won everyone’s heart with her performance. She always brings the best in her roles and that is something that has always fascinated me. There is no second thought about how great of an actor she is. In such a short span of time, she has become the first choice of most of the directors in the industry. If I get a chance, it would be my great honour to share the screen space with Kiara someday. I think we will look good on screen together.”

While Rohit’s dream of working with Kiara might come true someday, Rishi’s love might go away from him as Lakshmi and Vikrant will be soon getting married. But will that be the end of RishMi, or will Rishi win over his love?

