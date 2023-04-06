'Bhagya Lakshmi' star Rohit Suchanti shares his dream to work with Kiara

'Bhagya Lakshmi' star Rohit Suchanti may have quite a formidable following, but he himself is a big fan of Kiara Advani, who he hopes to romance on the big screen one day.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 08:30
Rohit Suchanti

MUMBAI: 'Bhagya Lakshmi' star Rohit Suchanti may have quite a formidable following, but he himself is a big fan of Kiara Advani, who he hopes to romance on the big screen one day.

Having worked in the television industry for many years, Rohit has shared screen space with a lot of actresses, but he now aspires for no one less than Kiara. Moved by her acting skills and performances in recent projects, and the way she carries herself, Rohit has been overcome by the desire to be in the same frame as the Bollywood diva.

Talking about Kiara, Rohit said: "I think I have never seen an actress become this versatile in such a short time. Be it any character, Kiara has nailed it and won everyone's heart with her performance. She always brings out the best in her roles and that is something that has always fascinated me."

On Kiara's success story, Rohit added: "In such a short span of time, she has become the first choice of most of the directors in the industry. If I get the chance, it would be my great honour to share screen space with Kiara some day. I think we will look good on screen together."

Rohit's dream of working with Kiara might come true some day, but his small-screen character Rishi's love might go away from him as Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) will be soon getting married. Will that be the end of RishMi, or will Rishi win over his love?

To find out, tune into 'Bhagya Lakshmi' at 8:30 p.m. daily on Zee TV.

SOURCE: IANS

Bhagya Lakshmi Rohit Suchanti Kiara Advani Aishwarya Khare Mohit Malhotra Lakshmi Vikrant Zee TV Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 08:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sunny Leone expresses gratitude to husband Daniel for her Cannes moment
MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone, who recently made her Cannes debut with the Anurag Kashyap directorial 'Kennedy',...
'Bhagya Lakshmi' star Rohit Suchanti shares his dream to work with Kiara
MUMBAI: 'Bhagya Lakshmi' star Rohit Suchanti may have quite a formidable following, but he himself is a big fan of...
Imlie: Revelation! Kairi collapses; Imlie relationship with Kairi to get exposed
MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the leap...
Working with SLB takes patience, says Gulshan Devaiah, else 'dimag pak jaega!'
MUMBAI: Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for his streaming series 'Dahaad', and...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Kavya reveals her pregnancy to Vanraj; latter gives a shocking reaction
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Emily Blunt is 'hard to offend' and sometimes forgives people 'too quickly'
MUMBAI: Actress Emily Blunt has shared that she sometimes forgives people "too quickly". The 40-year-old star has...
Recent Stories
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone expresses gratitude to husband Daniel for her Cannes moment
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kundali Bhagya
Sana 'Palki' Sayyad of 'Kundali Bhagya' shares her skincare routine
Sudhanshu Pandey
Sudhanshu on showbiz: 'Performance or relationships, everything is scrutinised'
saee barve
Exclusive! Saee Barve aka Surekha from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes the Food Quiz with us, check out some of her replies
Kishori Shahane
Exclusive! Kishori Shahane opens up on Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Shrama's off-screen equation, says “ It's not necessary to get along if you are working in a show together...”, read on to know more
Shiv Thakare
Will Abdu Rozik Join Shiv Thakare on COLORS' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'?
Dheeraj
OMG! Dheeraj Dhoopar gets brutally Trolled after a video of him with a wig goes viral?