Bhagya Lakshmi: WHAT! Did Aishwarya Khare just ask co-star Rohit Suchanti to “shutup”

MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

One of Zee TV's most popular shows is Bhagya Lakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Among the other stars of the show are Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, and Smita Bansal.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the cast shares a great camaraderie off-screen as well. They keep sharing pictures and videos together on their social media accounts.

Recently, Rohit Suchanti took to his Instagram and shared a fun glimpse from the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi. We can see Rohit, Aishwarya and Munira blowing off steam on the set between the shots.

While Rohit is capturing the moment, Aishwarya can be heard saying things to him and when he pans the camera towards her; he says something to her jokingly to which she says “shutup” while laughing out loud.

Check it out here:

In the track previously, Lakshmi and Ayush are on a ission to find the real culprit.

Further, Lakshmi finds a huge clue pointing towards Malishka and Balwinder. Shalu informs Lakshmi that Balwinder and Malishka were seen in a car together. This information helps Lakshmi connect the dots and realise that Malishka is the mastermind.

Further, Ayush is convinced that Malishka had laid this trap for Lakshmi but Rishi got caught up in it. Later, Lakshmi is shocked as Malishka joins hands with Balwinder to defeat her.

