Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti nearly drops Aishwarya Khare on the floor; WATCH VIDEO

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 12:03
Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti has come a long way in his career. Rohit Suchanti is currently impressing the viewers with his amazing performance as Rishi Oberoi in Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi. The actor is paired opposite Aishwarya Khare in the popular drama series. Fans simply love their chemistry and the gripping storyline of the show. 

Rohit has a sizable fan following and viewers love his performance on the show. He has also been entertaining his viewers with his funny reels and videos. Rohit’s fans are always eager to see every post of his and simply love his reels with his Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Aishwarya Khare. 

Rohit has now shared a video where Rohit and Aishwarya are playing a game. Rohit is seen riding a cycle and Aishwarya is sitting on the back seat. When the music stops he has to sit on the chair with her on his lap and the outcome is quite hilarious. Take a look at the video here;

What are your thoughts on Rohit’s hilarious video? Tell us in the comments below.

Rohit has been part of many other popular and hit shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, among many others.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 12:03

