Bharti Singh urges people to do this during the lockdown

MUMBAI: The Coronavirus pandemic has led to paranoia in the minds of some people. With the lockdown being extended to May 3, 2020, now, distress among everyone has increased. While the government has assured to keep the supply of food and essential goods in place, the panic among many is palpable. However, the real sufferers amidst all the chaos, are stray animals. Yes, animal cruelty has become a topic of grave discussion during the COVID 19 lockdown in India. They are not being fed as false rumours stating that animals are carriers of COVID-19 started spreading. The problem is only increasing with each passing day, and many innocent animals are losing their lives.

Owing to all this, many are fearing what will happen in the coming days. After many TV actors like Karishma Tanna, Gauahar Khan, and Karan Patel, comedian Bharti Singh has also expressed her disappointment at the stray animals' plight due to the deadly virus. She took to her Instagram handle recently to urge people to not abandon dogs and take care of them, just like before as they need us. In the emotional video, Bharti can be heard saying, 'Every day, I make many hilarious videos for you all. But today, I'm really sad and disheartened. Early morning I received a video, which stated that dogs in Film City are dying because they are not getting any food amid the lockdown.'

Have a look.

