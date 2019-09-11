Bhavin Bhanushali roped in for ALTBalaji’s NSA

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the digital world.

We recently broke the news about Avneshi Jain bagging ALTBalaji’s upcoming sports-based project titled NSA (National Sports Academy)

(Read here: Anveshi Jain bags ALTBalaji’s NSA).



Now, the latest update is that actor and TikTok sensation Bhavin Bhanushali will also be seen in the web-series.



NSA is a story about missing players of a kabaddi team.



We contacted Bhavin, who did not give us any concrete reply.



Bhavin was a part of popular Bollywood movie De De Pyaar De. He will also be seen in Shweta Tiwari’s Hum Tum Aur Them.



