Bhavin Bhanushali roped in for ALTBalaji’s NSA

We recently broke the news about Avneshi Jain bagging ALTBalaji’s upcoming sports-based project titled NSA (National Sports Academy)
Now, the latest update is that actor and TikTok sensation Bhavin Bhanushali will also be seen in the web-series.
NSA is a story about missing players of a kabaddi team.
We contacted Bhavin, who did not give us any concrete reply.
Bhavin was a part of popular Bollywood movie De De Pyaar De. He will also be seen in Shweta Tiwari’s Hum Tum Aur Them.
