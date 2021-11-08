Big Boss 15: Exclusive! Miesha Iyer reacts to Salman Khan saying that he had warned Ishaan and her several times to play the game and not focus on the love story, reveals she would love to keep in touch with Shamita and Jay post the show

MUMBAI: Miesha Iyer, who had grabbed eyeballs for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, has been evicted owing to getting fewer votes.

She made headlines outside the house for her love story in Bigg Boss, which began in just a few days after the show began.

Initially, she was known for her fights with Pratik and the focus was on Ishaan and her love story. Many people from outside came into the house and told both of them that they should be seen more in the game and continue the love story outside.

In yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode also, we did see how Salman hinted to Ishaan and told him that he also told them several times that they should be seen more in the game as only their love story has been focused upon.

Post her eviction, TellyChakkar got in touch with Miesha and asked her what would she wants to say to what Salman told yesterday, to which the actress said, "I wouldn’t have done it any other way as both Ishaan and I are very real, and if we went some other way it would look very fake."

She added, "We tried are best and focused on the game." She wonders why everyone feels that only the love story mattered. If that would have been the case, then she wouldn’t have survived for this long.

We also asked her with whom she would like to keep her friendship even outside the Bigg Boss house, to which Miesha said, “I would love to continue the bond with Jay and Shamita as they are close to me. Jay is like my brother who is very lovable, caring, and protective towards me. Shamita and I didn’t get along in the initial days, but later on, we really gelled well and she did guide me and give me some good advice in the game and real life.”

When we asked her if she felt that her nomination was unfair as the contestants nominated her and it didn’t happen through the usual nomination task, she said, “Everything happens for the better, and this time, there were many strong contestants in the house who came in with a strong fan following. Somewhere I did know that I would be getting eliminated as the people who were nominated with me were quite strong when it came to fan following, and it’s the show format where someone has to go during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode."

At the end, we asked her whom does she see in the finale race to which Miesha said that she sees Jay Bhanushali, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik Sehajpal as the top three contestants of the show.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.