Big Scoop! Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets a reality check about her friends; breaks down after her father’s visit

Bigg Boss 16 is making it to headlines over one issue or story or another and is maintaining its stance as one of the most popular reality shows on Indian TV. The weekend episodes are often more interesting as the contestants in the house get a glimpse about what the audience thought about their behaviour.

This Shukrawar and Shaniwar ka War episodes are going to be entertaining as Salman brought in a little reality check and warned the contestants about things being said behind backs and what they were capable of saying.

Sumbul’s father came in with a big bomb by revealing to Sumbul the true faces of Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. Sumbul is left emotional after the big reveal by her father even though Tina and Shalin keep trying to convince her about not being at fault.

Her father applauds her game and asks her to focus on the same. He was all praises for Gautam Vig and Ankit Gupta for being there for his daughter and was grateful for Archana and Shiv’s loving gestures for Sumbul.

Sumbul’s father gave her a reality check about her friends and tries to motivate her with a poem. When Shalin tries to get into a conversation, Salman Khan tells him he’ll get his chance. As Sumbul breaks down after her father leaves, the other housemates comfort her.

Tina and Shalin are then seen having a conversation in the bathroom about how deep down they were concerned about her and how it may not have been telecasted that way.

