WOW! Bigg Boss 16: Will PriyAnkit break the records of TejRan? Fans think so

MUMBAI:Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

While this season definitely has a lot of interesting contestants, it also brings together a fan-favorite reel couple. Ankit Gupta and Priyank Chaher Choudary will fondly be remembered as Fateh and Tejo. Their love story is definitely epic but it does get its bitter-sweet happy ending.

The wishes of fans came true when both of them took part in the 16th season of Bigg Boss and while they have maintained since day one that they are really close friends. Fans and housemates have sensed that there is something more between them.

Priyanka and Ankit have achieved a lot of milestones like Tejo And Fateh but they had started achieving milestones as themselves as even before entering the house. The hashtag PriyaAnkit started trending on Twitter so much so that it got the goat emoji added and they became the third highest couple from Bigg boss to do so after Sidnaaz and Tejran.

Fans have drawn a lot of parallels between TejRan and Priyankit and like TejRan, every day the duo trend on Twitter for something new that the fans noticed.

Fans also believe that Priyankit can break the records of Tejran since they have had an equation before entering the house and with the amount of attention the two get on social media, it will not be surprising if they surpass TejRan as well.

We have complied some of the best Priyankit tweets from the recent past, Check it out:

While both of them have maintained that they are close friends and share a good bond, it is their support for each other that has made fans fall in love with them even more.

