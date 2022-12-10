OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot says 'I Love you to Tina Dutta; Tina says she is sacred of Shalin

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

The game is changing and every day in the house there are new fights. After a big brawl between Shalin and Archana, this new episode featured a new fight between Sumbul and Gori Nagori in which trouble riled up when Sreejita called Gori standard less allegedly.

Love is in the air in the Bigg Boss house, fans can see a new equation brewing in the house and it is between none other than Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta.

Shalin confessed his feelings about Tina to Gautam Vig today and said that he feels like he is developing feelings about Tina.

Gautam Vig even teased Shalin and Tina during lunch.

In a funny situation when Shalin was trying to tell Tina something serious she started imitating him and in a situation to break the Tina’s mimickry, Shalin said ‘Tina I love You’ and asked her to repeat it.That’s when Gautam walked in and Tina said that She doesn’t feel safe with Shalin and even though all of it was in fun banter, Shalin’s feelings towards Tina are pretty evident.

