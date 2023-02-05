Big Scoop! ‘Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain’ – A story of lost love and friendship, to start airing on StarPlus from This date, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering entertaining gossips and updates from the telly world straight to our viewers. We are always at the forefront to keep our viewers noted about the happenings in the lives of their favorite TV stars.

Many shows are starting while some are about to go off air. Now, in an interesting turn, StarPlus is bringing in a dubbed show to air from the 10th of May, at 2pm.

Mon Phagun, a Bengali show from Star Jalsha, that aired from the 26th July 2021 to 21st August 2022, is going to be dubbed in the Hindi language as Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain, for StarPlus and is making for a promising story for the Hindi viewers.

According to the promo of the show, it is a story of two friends who were estranged in their childhood. Pihu, is a tour guide, who is looking for her long lost friend and love.

During their childhood, the two were estranged, and Rishiraj was told that Pihu was dead. He grew up with the same knowledge and was heartbroken over losing her.

Pihu on the other hand, was sure that she will get to meet Rishiraj soon. As per the promo, after they grow up, Rishiraj and Pihu meet again as the latter saves Pihu from drowning. However, They are both oblivious to the destiny that has conspired to bring them back together.

Now, Rishiraj is a ruthless businessman and it will be very interesting to see how the story unfolds.

Mon Phagun starred Sean Banerjee and Srijla Guha in the lead roles. The show was backed by Acropolis Entertainment and had a run of a year on Star Jalsha.

Are you excited to see Pihu and Rishiraj’s story unfold?

