EXCLUSIVE! Maddam Sir fame Gulki Joshi to play the lead in Vajra Productions' upcoming show on Star Plus?

Star Plus is one such channel that is currently entertaining its ardent viewers with shows like Faltu, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many more.

And now, we have an exclusive update that the channel will soon launch a new show.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Vajra Productions is set to roll out a new show on Star Plus soon.

Actress Gulki Joshi is apparently locked to play the lead.

Nothing much is known about the show as well as Gulki's character yet.

Gulki was last seen in Sony SAB's show Maddam Sir where she played the role of SHO Haseena Malik.

The stunning diva has previously starred in shows like Phir Subah Hogi, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja, Piya Albela, Paramavatar Shri Krishna and many more.

