EXCLUSIVE! Maddam Sir fame Gulki Joshi to play the lead in Vajra Productions' upcoming show on Star Plus?

Gulki Joshi was last seen in Sony SAB's show Maddam Sir where she played the role of SHO Haseena Malik.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 11:41
Maddam Sir fame Gulki Joshi to play the lead in Vajra

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that several channels are rolling out new TV shows in the upcoming months. 

Star Plus is one such channel that is currently entertaining its ardent viewers with shows like Faltu, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many more. 

ALSO READ:  Maddam Sir’s Gulki Joshi and Shilpa Shinde’s war of words heats up

And now, we have an exclusive update that the channel will soon launch a new show. 

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Vajra Productions is set to roll out a new show on Star Plus soon. 

Actress Gulki Joshi is apparently locked to play the lead.

Nothing much is known about the show as well as Gulki's character yet. 

Gulki was last seen in Sony SAB's show Maddam Sir where she played the role of SHO Haseena Malik. 

The stunning diva has previously starred in shows like Phir Subah Hogi, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja, Piya Albela, Paramavatar Shri Krishna and many more. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! “Haseena is a character that I have been playing for 700 episodes now, I know her like the back of my hand” - Gulki Joshi talks about her character, the changes in the show, and new year resolutions!

Star Plus Gulki Joshi Maddam Sir vajra productions Phir Subah Hogi Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja Piya Albela Paramavatar Shri Krishna Faltu Anupamaa Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Pandya Store Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Like
1
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
1
Wow
1
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 11:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Danger! Lakshmi hears gunshots, ges to save Rishi
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Anupamaa: Finally! Anuj takes a stand for Anupama by turning his back against Dimple
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
OMG! Here’s what Shilpa Agnihotri Apurva Agnihotri had said about Kushal Punjabi’s suicide
MUMBAI :Also read:...
Glam Alert! Karishma Tanna Bangera sports a Cool Summer look; check out her Cool Hair Transformation
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another story from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of...
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: New Challenge! Iblis’ soul free, Ali to face a new challenge
MUMBAI :SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by...
Recent Stories
Raghav Juyal on social media trolling,
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Raghav Juyal on social media trolling, “This internet trolling affects people’s mental peace”
Latest Video
Related Stories
worried about her joining
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin set to take
BREAKING! Post Aishwarya Sharma's exit, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin set to take a leap
new photoshoot
Wow! Gauahar Khan looks elegant in her new photoshoot as she flaunts her baby bump
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Akshara aka Pranali Rathod.
Uff! Check out the sizzling hot pictures of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Akshara aka Pranali Rathod.
Neil Bhatt
EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt opens up on the upcoming track of Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, shares his views on his character Virat and much more
Pr
Exclusive! Barrister Babu fame Pravisht Mishra to play the lead in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein