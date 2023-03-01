EXCLUSIVE! “Haseena is a character that I have been playing for 700 episodes now, I know her like the back of my hand”, Gulki Joshi talks about her character, the changes in the show, and new year resolutions! 

Gulki Joshi plays the role of SHO Haseena Malik, in the acclaimed Sony Sab series Maddam Sir, she spoke to TellyChakkar about her series and her acting influences. 
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 18:44
EXCLUSIVE! “Haseena is a character that I have been playing for 700 episodes now, I know her like the back of my hand”, Gulki Jo

MUMBAI :  Gulki Joshi is currently ruling hearts with her performance as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's cop-comedy Maddam Sir. 

The actress has won a lot of praise for her amazing performance. Gulki is a seasoned actress and has been in the industry for a very long time now. Well, Gulki has proved her mettle in several TV shows over her long career. Gulki has previously starred in shows like Phir Subah Hogi, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Piya Rangrezz, and Piya Albela, among others. 

ALSO READ:  Check out the UNDERCOVER avatar of These stars from Maddam Sir

Gulki has portrayed really strong characters over her acting career, and she inspires a lot of young girls. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Madam Sir actor to talk about what is new in her life, the new year, and more.

The show has gone through some changes, and we have seen some exits and some entrances. What is happening on the show and how do you feel about it?

Storywise, we have some twists and turns coming up and Bhavika has left the show, although I am very happy for her professionally and personally because her character wasn’t progressing that has definitely made an impact on the screen dynamics but even that is alright because you know what happens in a daily soap after a point, that the everyday work schedule and the pressure of the telecast that other things start to become invisible after a point and you sort of function in an automated mode where everything is happening without you being a lot aware of it. But otherwise, it's fun and it’s a comedy show so, we are always laughing. 

There is a natural core of a character that you have been playing for a long time now and when you add another layer to it, how do you balance that as an actor? 

I think that practice makes you perfect, so initially, when I had to play the character of Urmila, it was a little difficult to let go of Haseena and become another character but then now, both the characters and personalities reside in you like they are part of you. So, this time the switch was comparatively easy and Haseena is a character that I have been playing for 700 episodes now, I know her like the back of my hand and Urmilla is just a little more Marathi and a little more fun version of my own personality, and that made the switch easy and it is also fun when you get a break as an actor, it is like a creative break. 

Do you have any new years traditions or special ways that you celebrate?

This New Year’s I am just going to sleep because we had been shooting day and night and I am in no mood to go out anywhere. I want to do a new thing this year and instead of going crazy at night, I want to wake up early and see the first sunrise, the year’s first one. Yeah, I want to try that, I don’t know if I will wake up or not but I want to try that for sure.

Gulki has definitely aced the role of Haseena Malik and we can’t wait to se she diversify and sees her in more interesting roles. 

Are you excited to see Gulki in different roles? Tell us in the comments below! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for more updates! 

ALSO READ: Maddam Sir touches 700 Episodes; Yukti Kapoor shares This THROWBACK video from set

Maddam Sir Gulki Joshi Yukti Kapoor SAB TV Bhavika Sharma Sonali Naik SAB TV shows TellyChakkar Pankhuri Awasthy pankhuri rode
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 18:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
From convincing his parents to let him pursue acting to being one of the highest-paid TV actors, here is Harshad Chopda's incredible journey
MUMBAI :  Harshad Chopda has become a household name post his portrayal of Abhimanyu in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya...
Hot! Karan Tacker looks extremely desirable in these shirtless pictures
MUMBAI :Karan Tacker is an actor, model and host known for his portrayal of Viren Singh Vadhera in Star Plus's Ek...
Check out the Indian locations that is a must-visit this year 
MUMBAI :  People are making resolutions and creating bucket lists for their upcoming travels as the new year begins....
“I really do not see the medium but I see my work” Riddhi Dogra
MUMBAI :Actress Riddhi Dogra has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution...
EXCLUSIVE! “Haseena is a character that I have been playing for 700 episodes now, I know her like the back of my hand”, Gulki Joshi talks about her character, the changes in the show, and new year resolutions! 
MUMBAI :  Gulki Joshi is currently ruling hearts with her performance as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's cop-comedy...
Recent Stories
“I really do not see the medium but I see my work” Riddhi Dogra
“I really do not see the medium but I see my work” Riddhi Dogra

Latest Video

Related Stories
From convincing his parents to let him pursue acting to being one of the highest-paid TV actors, here is Harshad Chopda's incred
From convincing his parents to let him pursue acting to being one of the highest-paid TV actors, here is Harshad Chopda's incredible journey
THIS is how cast of Anupamaa had a gala time at Rushad Rana’s wedding
THIS is how cast of Anupamaa had a gala time at Rushad Rana’s wedding
"Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is intentionally being proved wrong" says Gori Nagori
"Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is intentionally being proved wrong" says Gori Nagori
Sudhanshu Pandey can't keep calm as he is curious to know who Angad ends up with: Teri Meri Doriyaann
Sudhanshu Pandey can't keep calm as he is curious to know who Angad ends up with: Teri Meri Doriyaann
Exclusive! Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul begins shoot post-Tunisha Sharma’s death; shifts to a new studio
Exclusive! Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul begins shoot post-Tunisha Sharma’s death; shifts to a new studio
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sindhwani shares a SPECIAL message for These co-stars
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sindhwani shares a SPECIAL message for These co-stars