EXCLUSIVE! “Haseena is a character that I have been playing for 700 episodes now, I know her like the back of my hand”, Gulki Joshi talks about her character, the changes in the show, and new year resolutions! 

MUMBAI : Gulki Joshi is currently ruling hearts with her performance as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's cop-comedy Maddam Sir.

The actress has won a lot of praise for her amazing performance. Gulki is a seasoned actress and has been in the industry for a very long time now. Well, Gulki has proved her mettle in several TV shows over her long career. Gulki has previously starred in shows like Phir Subah Hogi, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Piya Rangrezz, and Piya Albela, among others.

ALSO READ: Check out the UNDERCOVER avatar of These stars from Maddam Sir

Gulki has portrayed really strong characters over her acting career, and she inspires a lot of young girls.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Madam Sir actor to talk about what is new in her life, the new year, and more.

The show has gone through some changes, and we have seen some exits and some entrances. What is happening on the show and how do you feel about it?

Storywise, we have some twists and turns coming up and Bhavika has left the show, although I am very happy for her professionally and personally because her character wasn’t progressing that has definitely made an impact on the screen dynamics but even that is alright because you know what happens in a daily soap after a point, that the everyday work schedule and the pressure of the telecast that other things start to become invisible after a point and you sort of function in an automated mode where everything is happening without you being a lot aware of it. But otherwise, it's fun and it’s a comedy show so, we are always laughing.

There is a natural core of a character that you have been playing for a long time now and when you add another layer to it, how do you balance that as an actor?

I think that practice makes you perfect, so initially, when I had to play the character of Urmila, it was a little difficult to let go of Haseena and become another character but then now, both the characters and personalities reside in you like they are part of you. So, this time the switch was comparatively easy and Haseena is a character that I have been playing for 700 episodes now, I know her like the back of my hand and Urmilla is just a little more Marathi and a little more fun version of my own personality, and that made the switch easy and it is also fun when you get a break as an actor, it is like a creative break.

Do you have any new years traditions or special ways that you celebrate?

This New Year’s I am just going to sleep because we had been shooting day and night and I am in no mood to go out anywhere. I want to do a new thing this year and instead of going crazy at night, I want to wake up early and see the first sunrise, the year’s first one. Yeah, I want to try that, I don’t know if I will wake up or not but I want to try that for sure.

Gulki has definitely aced the role of Haseena Malik and we can’t wait to se she diversify and sees her in more interesting roles.

Are you excited to see Gulki in different roles? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for more updates!

ALSO READ: Maddam Sir touches 700 Episodes; Yukti Kapoor shares This THROWBACK video from set