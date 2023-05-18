BIG SCOOP! Karanvir Bohra opens up about his role in Kiss Ishq N Konnections, says, “Will also don the hat of a Special Judge…”

The shoot was happening in Diu as per reports and Karan shares that it had been a fun shoot. The show according to him is a never witnessed before show on Indian television. Karan also elaborates that the show takes relationship based reality shows a notch higher.
K.I.N.K or Kiss Ishq N Konnections is a relationship based reality show that will be telecasted on Atrangii TV and OTT. It was earlier reported that Divya Agarwal will be hosting the show and was very happy about the same.

Divya was seen in Splitsvilla and Ace of Space. Now a few days back, the news that Karanvir will also be seen in the show was making rounds and it was confirmed as well.

Karanvir has now opened up on the same and shared a story, elaborating on his role in the show and how he will be a mentor to the contestants.

He opened up about being a mentor to the contestants during the finale, as someone who will talk to the contestants about love and relationships.

He also reveals that he will also don the hat of a special judge at the Grand Finale.

