Exclusive! Karanvir Bohra talks about his grey character in the serial Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum and reveals what drove him to sign this character

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra is not less than a superstar on television as he has been in the industry for more than two decades.

He has done roles that have become cult and they are mostly grey shades. He has been appreciated and given lots of love by the audience.

Karanvir's most memorable roles are from the serials Just Mohabbat, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Naagin 2, Kkusum, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhavani.

He has also been part of reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 12, Nach Baliye Season 4, Lock Upp Season 1, Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 etc.

Today, the actor is a household name and has a massive fan following, who bestows a lot of love and support on him.

These days, he is grabbing headlines as he would be seen in Sony Tv’s Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, where he essays a grey character. He is back on screen after a long time.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Karanvir Bohra to ask him what he has to say about playing a negative role and what made accept the offer.

What do you have to say about playing a negative role in your new series again?

I just want to say, it’s not just a negative role, it's a beautiful one. He is a grey shade character and his journey is so amazing. He wants to destroy this family and why he wants to do it will be a surprise. After so long, I found a character that I wanted to play. It’s very rare when I want to play a character that is written for television, but this one was exceptional and hence, I accepted the offer to play him.

You are on a long break from television, so when this offer came to you, how did you react to it?

My wife keeps telling me that you think that I should take up an offer soon. But, I have to be true to my fans as they love me for a specific reason. Whenever I meet anyone, they only speak about my role and how much they loved me in that character. It’s like a pressure - when I take up a role, I want the audience to accept it me as an actor. We work for the fans and the audience. We want that acknowledgement. We get the awards, but the rewards are what matters and that’s the reason why I take so much of time to agree for a project. I am happy that I am a part of the show.

Which is the most difficult character for you to play?

To play a positive character, like a chocolate boy is very difficult. Although it’s the easiest as you don’t have much to do other than look cute. But, those are the ones that are very difficult for me to play.

Well, fans are excited to watch Karanvir Bohra back on television and that too in a grey character, which he is best at.

