BIG Update! Comedian Raju Srivastav’s health condition deteriorates, neurologist from Kolkata called on Emergency

MUMBAI: There is sad news coming from AIIMS Hospital in Delhi. Raju Srivastav's condition has deteriorated. The stand-up comedian 's blood pressure had dropped drastically yesterday evening; it has currently been stabilized but the overall condition has gone further downhill.

Reportedly, Dr Padma Srivastava who was presently in Kolkata, has been summoned, and is now taking a flight from Kolkata to Delhi.

"We are hoping and praying for a miracle. Yes, Dr Padma Srivastava is flying to Delhi from Kolkata, she should be here by this evening. As we speak, Raju ji's condition has become very critical," Raju Srivastav's nephew, Kushal was quoted saying.

Kushal also told us that Dr Harsh Vardhan, former minister of Health and Family Welfare, has been personally co-ordinating with the doctors attending to Raju Srivastav at AIIMS Hospital, and then further co-ordinating with the family. Dr Harsh Vardhan's latest meeting with the medical team completed just a couple of hours ago.

A room has now been booked by Raju Srivastav's immediate family in the hospital where other relatives can even stay overnight.

Raju Srivastav had collapsed while he was running on a treadmill on August 10; he has been unconscious since the last eight days except for a few moments of a slight stir in his feet when his wife touched his head at the behest of the doctors.

