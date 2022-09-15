BIG Update! Delhi Police summons Nora Fatehi today for an interrogation in connection with Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s case

MUMBAI: After Jacqueline Fernandez, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police summoned Nora Fatehi to appear today (Thursday) for interrogation in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s extortion case.

"Actor Nora Fatehi has been called tomorrow. Since Pinky Irani is here, we want to interrogate both of them tomorrow. There are certain things that need to be clarified," Ravindra Yadav, Spl CP, Crime/EoW was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline is in Delhi after she was summoned by the Delhi Police for the third time on Wednesday.

Jacqueline arrived at the Economic Offences Wing office at Mandir Marg today around 11 am along with a team of her lawyers. She was then given a long questionnaire including at least 100 questions that the officers said mostly pertained to her relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar and the gifts she received from him that are said to have been bought using the proceeds of crime.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi is currently one of the judges of one of the dance reality shows on Colors TV, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. Besides, she was last seen judging Dance Deewane Juniors.

