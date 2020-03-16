BIG Update! This is how Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to demanding Rs 250 crore alimony from Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is basking in the success of her last film ‘Pushpa: The Rise co-starring Allu Arjun, is all set to make her big Bollywood debut alongside Vicky Donor fame Ayushmann Khurrana

MUMBAI: The latest episode of Koffee With Karan was graced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. During the episode, Samantha opened up about her separation from Naga Chaitanya and also reacted to the reports that she had asked for Rs 250 crore alimony from her former husband.

When Karan Johar asked ‘Oo antava’ actress about the worst thing she has read about herself or her favourite piece of troll, she said, “that I took Rs 250 crore in alimony." “First they made up the story about the alimony, Rs 250 crores. Then they realised that this doesn’t seem like a believable story," Samantha added.

Besides this, Samantha also shared that life has been hard after she and Naga Chaitanya separated. She also admitted that they still have hard feelings for each other. “It has been hard. But it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been," she said.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October last year i.e after four years of their marriage. Back then, they issued a joint statement and sought privacy from everyone. Later, several media reports claimed that Samantha had asked for a whopping Rs 200 crore as alimony from Naga Chaitanya. However, later it was also reported that the actress refused to accept it.

