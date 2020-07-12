Big update: Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Parth Samthaan test positive for Coronavirus

MUMBAI: Early in the day, we learnt about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aradhaya Bachchan also being tested positive for Covid-19 after Amitabh-Abhishek were tested positive and were admitted to a city hospital last evening.

This update shocked the entire Bollywood industry and has been wishing Bachchans for their speedy recovery!

Now, we have a shocking update coming from the sets of Balaji Telefilms’ Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2.

According to our sources, lead actor Parth Samthaan has been tested positive for Coronavirus.

We hear that shooting has been stalled and other cast and crew members are currently undergoing the test.

TellyChakkar tried reaching out to Parth but he remained unavailable for a comment.

Take a look at the video more:

We soon update our readers with further development. Stay tuned!