BIG Update! Tejasswi Prakash roped in for Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash who is a strong contender in the Bigg Boss season 15 has been considered for the sixth season of supernatural thriller, Naagin even before the 15th edition has wrapped up.

A source close to the show said, “We are keen on casting Tejasswi in Naagin 6. She is among the top contenders on the show and has become a household name with her stint on the reality show. The logistics are being worked out. We are waiting for Bigg Boss to wrap up in two weeks and for her to come out so that we can discuss the offer with her.”

Reportedly, Ridhima Pandit and Maheck Chahal are already a part of the show.

Tejasswi became popular as Ragini in ‘Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur’. She was later seen in shows like ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’, ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’, and the mythological show, ‘Karn Sangini’. She was also a participant in the 10th season of Fear Factor: ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

Talking about Naagin, the show catapulted Mouni Roy, who played the shape-shifting woman in the first two seasons of the fantasy thriller to instant fame. Surbhi Jyoti took over from Mouni to play the protagonist in the second edition, while Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna were seen playing the central character in the fourth and fifth seasons of the show.

