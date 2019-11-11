Bigg Boss 12’s Rohit Suchanti speaks about his new show ‘Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai’

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti came into limelight after participating in Bigg Boss 12. His new project is Zee's Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, a slice of life drama.



In an interview with India Forums, the actor spoke about what made him choose to come on board for this show. He said, “After Bigg Boss, I was actually taking things very slow. I got a lot of love from everyone and my fan base increased a lot, so I didn’t want to rush in and go on a signing spree or end up with substandard projects. In fact, I got a lot of offers, but I was waiting for the right one. That's when Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai happened. I came across the show and I was immediately hooked. Kajal’s story was pretty unique and I loved my character. If you know me well, you will know that Anshuman is exactly what I am in real life. I am sure my fans will also love him and I can't wait for you all to see the show.”



Rohit also spoke about his favourite actor, Ranveer Singh. He told the portal, “I am a huge fan of Ranveer Singh! More than that, I think he has carved his own niche in the industry inspite of being heavily criticized for his look or style. His sense of style and fashion really inspires me and you can see that in the way that I also dress up. I love wearing quirky and atrangi clothes on normal days when I am not on set since I have to wear character appropriate clothes during shoot. I remember during my initial days in the industry, Farah Khan ma’am told me that I am the Ranveer Singh of TV, which is a huge thing for me.”