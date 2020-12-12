Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz shows off his fit body after a rigorous workout; SEE PICS

MUMBAI: The handsome hunk Asim Riaz is massively loved by his fans for his fitness regime. Known for his fit physique, his workout videos often leaves his fans inspired and drooling over his hot bod. His latest video sees him pumping up his biceps, lifting dumbbells in a gym, as the camera captures him. He shared the post with no caption, and let the video do all the talking, followed by the comments section being loaded with praises for the former BB star.

Along with his male fans, his female fans could not stop resisting from commenting on it, his comment section was loaded with red hearts, and red lips emojis, flames and so on. Along with the Instagram post, he posted a post workout mirror selfie on his INSTA Stories. After his successful instinct in the TV reality show last year, he developed a huge fan base and floored them with his magnificent work. Asim post BB7, left everyone amazed with romantic as well as peppy music videos.

Also read: https://admin.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/yeh-rishta-kya-kehlata-hais-kairav-aka-aarambh-trehan-sehgal-celebrates-birthday-mohsin-0

Check out Asim Riaz’s hotness overloaded Instagram post below-

The budding actor was seen in grey shorts paired with an electric blue sleeveless jersey, completing his look with black pair of sneakers.

Though the actor was seen in the last season of the TV reality show, his fan base has only extended in a year’s time. After a series of music videos, the actor will be seen in yet another music video, Veham to release on December 14, co-starring Sakshi Malik.

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/devoleena-bhattacharjee-releases-explosive-voice-recording-of-divya-bhatnagar-expressing

Stay tuned to this space for more

Credits: spotboye