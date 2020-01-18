Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan furious; shoot was stalled for a while

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is the most popular as well as controversial season of the reality show.

We saw Madhurima and Vishal's ugly 'frying pan' fight this week, for which they were reprimanded and sent to jail.

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman will lash out at Vishal and Mahdurima for their behaviour. He will also talk about Paras and Mahira's connection. He will say

that their friendship is being perceived very differently. He will also say how Akanksha had called him up to know about Paras and Mahira.

And now, we have learned that Salman Khan was so upset that the makers had to stall the shoot to calm the star down. He was furious when Paras raised his voice. For the past few weeks, we have been noticing that Salman has been losing his cool at the contestants. Last week, Salman Khan had schooled Shehnaaz Gill for her weird behaviour.

Credits: Pinkvilla