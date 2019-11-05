Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan talks about the films he knew would flop

MUMBAI: Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his film Dabangg 3, is currently seen hosting the popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13.

Speaking about Bigg Boss, the first finale of the show took place over the last weekend. The guests on the show were Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar who had come to promote their film, Bala. The episode was also special as new contestants were being introduced on the show, including Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav. The cast of Bala played a game with Khesari and Salman, where they asked them a controversial question. One such question thrown at Salman was if he ever knew a movie was going to be a flop on the first day of the shooting. Salman answered very easily. And said there were many.

When Ayushmann insisted that he gave them the name of one movie. Salman replied with two names, Jagruti and Suryavanshi, both of which came out in the '90s. In Suryavanshi, Salman played a blonde prince who gets reborn and has to fight a supernatural entity played by Amrita Singh. Salman joked on Bigg Boss that his character had blonde hair on the head but black hair on his chest.