Bigg Boss 13's duo fame SidNaaz gets snapped with singer Tony Kakkar as they team for an interesting shoot, READ ON

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and contestant Shehnaaz Gill were in Punjab a few days back for a new collaboration. The former BB contestants were clicked at Mumbai airport by the paparazzi as they jetted off to the beautiful city, and returned some days back. Sidharth constantly gave fans a glimpse of the fun he was having with Shehnaaz, and his videos and pictures also featured Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony Kakkar. Now, in a picture shared on social media, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are seen posing for a picture with Tony. From the picture, it looks like they were shooting for their new project.

On Instagram, Sidharth Shukla dropped the picture and teased fans that something interesting is “Coming soon.” He captioned the post with a red heart emoji as well. The Bigg Boss 14's Toofani Senior tagged Shehnaaz Gill, Tony Kakkar and some other members from the team. The picture sees Sidharth cutely looking at Shehnaaz as they pose for a picture with Tony Kakkar and Anshul Garg.

Another picture of the four was also shared by Anshul on his Instagram with a similar caption. The picture sees Sidharth, Sana, Tony and Anshul standing and posing of a shooting set. They look happy and excited about their project. In the picture, the BB 14 Toofani Senior looks dashing as always in casual attire, while Shehnaaz shines and bedazzles in red.

Speaking of the picture shared by Sidharth, it is beyond cute and him looking at Shehnaaz is the too hard to miss. Meanwhile, Sidharth and Sana were shooting for their next project together in Punjab a few days back.

The duo left fans in a frenzy after Sidharth shared a video dancing to the tunes of Tony Kakkar’s Laila, with Shehnaaz and the singer.

